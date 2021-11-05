Every neighborhood will from time to time see a yellow “Public Hearing” sign. Please do not ignore these signs. The subject matter might not affect you directly today, but the vote of the one of the county’s planning commissions and the Glynn County Board of Commissioners may create a tendency for those commissions to vote in similar ways in other upcoming public hearings.
Take for instance the abandonment of alleys and streets. Would you want a street that you have used for years to be abandoned? Of course not. However, it might not bother you as much when someone else in the county may suffer the same loss since it is not in your backyard. Well, ignoring your neighbor’s plight most likely will not prove helpful to you or others.
Your failure to voice your opinion either in favor or against the matter that is the subject of that yellow hearing sign will possibly cause county commissioners to follow certain voting patterns that might not prove favorable to you when sometime in the future that ominous sign is posted in your own back yard.
Therefore, watch out and help your neighbor. Protect your rights by voicing your opinion to the public officials. Go to glynncounty.org, click on “Government” and then “Board of Commissioners” for a listing of all names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses.
Dagmar Holmquist
St. Simons Island