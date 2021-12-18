Now that the projects from a former SPLOST (special-purpose, local-option sales tax) initiative have been completed, it is only a matter of time before we hear plans for another SPLOST.

As a former chairman of the 2016 SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee, I suggest that county and city administrations consider the following before proposing the next SPLOST.

One, ask the community what they’d like to see in the next SPLOST — don’t just print a list of projects. Do they want pickleball courts? Climate resiliency projects? A courthouse? Parks? Roundabouts? Town meetings in each district are a good way to seek citizen input. Ordinary citizens’ ideas and opinions have value, and they must be considered.

Two, for each SPLOST project, propose a start and completion date. The community needs to know when these projects will be realized. Additionally, having start and completion dates for each project suggests that there is a plan and timeline for undertaking these projects.

Three, hire an external professional project management team to oversee the next SPLOST projects. This is preferable to a single person employed by the county or city.

A management team will have the technical resources and staff and independence to insure that the projects are undertaken in a timely, transparent and efficient manner.

A single staff person working for the county may not.

I look forward to learning about the county’s and city’s plans for a new SPLOST. I hope we will, as citizens, be able to work with officials to help chose and prioritize projects and be around for their completion.

A good SPLOST can fund important community infrastructure projects.

Philip L. Graitcer

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Parker's donates $1 million to charitable causes

Parker's donates $1 million to charitable causes

Since opening the first Parker’s retail gas station on St. Simons Island in 1988, the first in the Brunswick area, Patrick Parker said he’s been trying to give back to the community as best he can.