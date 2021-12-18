Now that the projects from a former SPLOST (special-purpose, local-option sales tax) initiative have been completed, it is only a matter of time before we hear plans for another SPLOST.
As a former chairman of the 2016 SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee, I suggest that county and city administrations consider the following before proposing the next SPLOST.
One, ask the community what they’d like to see in the next SPLOST — don’t just print a list of projects. Do they want pickleball courts? Climate resiliency projects? A courthouse? Parks? Roundabouts? Town meetings in each district are a good way to seek citizen input. Ordinary citizens’ ideas and opinions have value, and they must be considered.
Two, for each SPLOST project, propose a start and completion date. The community needs to know when these projects will be realized. Additionally, having start and completion dates for each project suggests that there is a plan and timeline for undertaking these projects.
Three, hire an external professional project management team to oversee the next SPLOST projects. This is preferable to a single person employed by the county or city.
A management team will have the technical resources and staff and independence to insure that the projects are undertaken in a timely, transparent and efficient manner.
A single staff person working for the county may not.
I look forward to learning about the county’s and city’s plans for a new SPLOST. I hope we will, as citizens, be able to work with officials to help chose and prioritize projects and be around for their completion.
A good SPLOST can fund important community infrastructure projects.
Philip L. Graitcer
St. Simons Island