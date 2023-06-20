Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in Georgia and the U.S. Last week The Brunswick News reported two gun violence incidents involving children in our community. A 16-year-old Brunswick High football player was shot and killed and an 11-year-old child shot himself with an unsecured gun found in the home.
Not only must our community leaders take action to address gun violence, but we as citizens must do so as well. We must let our legislators know that we need common-sense changes in our gun laws to address this public safety crisis and demand that they take action. We need background checks on all gun sales. Those who carry a concealed weapon should be required to have a background check and training. We need extreme risk laws to allow law enforcement and family members to petition the court to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns. Gun owners should be required to secure their firearms so they are not accessible to children.