Here we go again. When will it ever not be OK to accept the mass murder of little children?

Clearly the people in Washington who are supposed to represent the people can’t and won’t do their jobs, we the people must take action!

All who are so worried about their precious guns need to purchase safe rooms in every classroom in America, bulletproof, tornado proof air conditioned safe rooms for the children. Use some of that lobbyists money you so willing accept and do the next right thing! Now!

Lesley Gonzalez

St. Simons Island

