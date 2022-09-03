Voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility. Citizens fought long and hard; yet a disturbing number of people don’t bother to cast ballots on Election Day. There was a time in this country when women, minorities and adults younger that 21 could not vote. Many elections have been decided by a single vote.
Just think of the results of a single election:
• Politician make laws that protect or restrict social freedoms. This includes controversial issues like capital punishment, civil rights and legalization of cannabis.
• Chief executives like governors and presidents appoint judges and justices. They rule on court cases involving social freedoms. A new Supreme Court justice is appointed for life.
• If terrorists and criminals threaten you and your family, leaders differ on how to protect us. Choose leaders who you feel will protect your life and civil rights.
• Global warming and environmental issues impact us all. These concerns must be balanced with economic factors and our energy needs. Lobbying efforts are strong on all sides of the environment issue.
• Governments collect taxes. They take a significant chunk out of every paycheck and from profits on your investments to provide critical services such as police and roads. The politicians we elect decide what taxes you will pay.
Decisions we make today impact our children, grandchildren and all generations that follow.
If you don’t bother to cast a ballot, you can’t whine about problems with the world. Together we decide our future. Vote! It’s your right.