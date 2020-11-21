In Wednesday's edition of The News, an article appeared concerning the need to form a citizens advisory committee to review use of force and other citizens complaints involving the Glynn County Police Department. Immediately, condemnation of this request began on social media.
During the 1980s and 1990s, the legislature developed laws requiring the chief Superior Court judge of each circuit to form committees to review every fatality of children whose death was not attended by a physician. As a CPS investigator and supervisor, I embraced these reviews as I knew that such scrutiny would identify actions that would prevent future deaths.
Police, school officials, medical providers and other community stakeholders worked collaboratively, sharing information that resulted in initiatives like crib banks, in-home crisis response, supports to new mothers , home and car safety programs, to mention a few. The goal was not to blame my staff for shortcomings, rather we were strengthened through our collaboration and initiatives.
These reviews continue to occur both at the county and state level. We are strengthened when we face our struggles, rather than hide them.
It is time that the state legislature calls for the formation of state and local use of force advisory committees. Law enforcement cannot continue to police themselves without the benefit of some sunshine. It is from scrutiny and new perspectives that they will grow and improve.
Mark Newman
Brunswick