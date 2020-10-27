Among key issues fomenting in this contentious election year is the proposal for shifting America’s energy policy away from the dominance of fossil-fuels.
Opponents of this change assert that the costs will be too great and thousands of jobs will be lost. Yet, hundreds of billions of dollars in yearly damages are being caused by climate disruptions brought by the combustion of fossil fuels. Such costs are of such magnitude that we cannot afford continuing to ignore their causes.
Millions of acres of wildfire destruction, tens of thousands of coastal properties damaged by worsening storms and flooding, and growing hazards to food supplies caused by drought combine to create an existential predicament unless major changes are made in energy policy.
Moreover, the needed conversion to clean energy sources will create more jobs than it eliminates. Improving energy-efficiency and switching to carbon-free wind and solar power generates far more employment per dollar invested than the fossil-fuel industry.
Despite the sluggishness of decision-makers to confront these realities, the public supports aggressive action. According to numerous surveys, the vast majority of Americans are convinced that climate change must be addressed. Many agree that the timing is crucial, justifying rapid efforts to reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gases by converting to clean energy.
Undoubtedly, such fundamental changes are urgently needed even though this transformation is opposed by interests served by conventional forms of investment income and employment.
But rapid conversion in energy policy has never been more justified, and the benefits of related innovations will greatly exceed costs.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast