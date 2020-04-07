So let me get this straight. Liquor stores, car washes, beach going, abortion clinics, etc., can continue to be allowed, but we cannot at least go to our church to pray. Public masses for Catholics and other religious services are disallowed.
St Francis Xavier Church is now locked up so you cannot go and pray for example. But you can go wander about on the beach, go to a car wash, etc., as long as you’re 6 feet apart? Well, to go and pray, you can space yourself more than 6 feet apart.
We are in the holiest time of year, and we cannot enter a church as long as we stay 6 feet apart? No Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday or Easter day prayer in the church?
Doing this online is not the same as being present in God’s house, especially for Catholics. We want to be with the Blessed Sacrament (Real Presence of Our Lord in the Tabernacle) especially in His time of trial. Jesus said to His disciples, “could you not watch with me for an hour?”
It could be done. The faithful and the church leaders are caving to the government totally. Public services are banned. But why sitting in prayer? It is more essential than car washing, walking on the beach or drinking alcohol. Some places, abortion clinics are allowed to be open. Shameful, no protest.
Lord we are abandoning you. The liberal media has blamed Christians for the virus. Looks the government is too.
Craig Thomas
Brunswick