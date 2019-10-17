Wednesday, a photo of young Republicans holding Trump signs while meeting at First United Methodist Church appeared in The Brunswick News.

Please know that while we encourage public discourse and civil debate, FUMC does not endorse any local, state, or national candidate or party. We are glad to have both parties and many other groups meet on church property.

Our congregation consists of Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, progressives and traditionalists. We gather together for the Worship of God, study of God’s Kingdom, and service to the community and the world.

We do not believe that our solutions rest with one person or group, but we find our answers in the creative, redemptive, and sustaining power of God. Our banner will always proclaim the love of Christ for all.

Wright Culpepper

St. Simons Island

