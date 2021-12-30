So Christmas morning I went out for my morning walk. Instead of going to the fitness trail at the college, I decided to go via my alternate route around the hospital.
As I walked past the driveway for the emergency room a young lady, of 6 or 7 years old, came up to me saying “Merry Christmas” and handing me a card and a small goodie bag. She was dressed as a reindeer. I had a conversation with her, asking if she had a good Christmas and what Santa had brought her. Yes, her parents were nearby, watching to ensure her safety. I then continued my walk.
When I arrived home I opened the card and found a gift card inside. I had never seen or met this young lady or her parents. It was very special to see that one so young demonstrate kindness to a stranger. I am quite sure this was something that her parents taught her. There is kindness in the world even though we don’t always see it.
Arthur Williams
Brunswick