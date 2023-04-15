The Well in downtown Brunswick cannot be held responsible for those at St. Simons Island’s East Beach emerging from the dunes and hosing themselves off in the early morning sunrise. Neither is it responsible for those who are dropped off in Glynn County, as if The Well was a state-wide draw.
Our Golden Isles attracts many.
The solution? To close The Well could be like removing a pressure valve due to its noise, only to await explosion. Moving it may work for some, temporarily.
No matter where we live, no one can hide their eyes from this problem for long. The problem is not at The Well for us and others — it is next door. I have learned that homelessness is already far greater than imagined, with tent cities in nearby woods, and drugs.
Obviously, the solution is not what’s being applied in San Francisco, or in being angrily reactive. Some of these mentally distraught people came from our own households and are looking in all the wrong places for help, only worsening their inner and outer condition. Government agencies can apply bandages but do not seem to be identifying and correcting the real issue, which may be spiritual.
If what we are experiencing is a spiritual problem, where is the church? The Well is one small arm, but the body of Christ needs to unify in love and draw upon its power and resources to make an impactful and lasting change — beyond food and clothing.