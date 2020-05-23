For more than 10 years, Christ Church has addressed safety concerns associated with Frederica Road. Christ Church and Ft. Frederica brought the current project to the county in 2017, including the idea to apply for Federal Land Access Program funds. Commissioners endorsed the project, applied for FLAP funds, and two years ago the application was approved. After two years of delays associated with a complex federal process the timetable is extending into 2024, leading to significantly rising costs.
Christ Church has always been responsible for costs beyond the FLAP funding and small fixed amounts from Glynn County and the NPS. After expressing our concerns, Glynn County staff recently asked if we had considered fully funding the project as a way to get back to a reasonable budget and timeline. The Vestry of Christ Church considered this and agreed a change in funding was the best course of action for all involved, including taxpayers. The county staff time commitment for a federal process is significantly higher than a local process.
The project scope is not changing, nor is the county’s role or financial commitment. Environmental and cultural resource work will continue as planned. Our first priority remains that of safe accessibility for our members, tens of thousands of visitors to the Church and the Fort, and all those who drive, walk, or ride through this section of Frederica Road. We are increasing our investment in the project now to provide these benefits sooner and save money over the long term.
Rev. Tom Purdy
Rector, Christ Church