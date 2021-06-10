While I’m not certain what Jane Fraser’s motives might be for her pricey and constant sniping at our commissioners and the Frederica Road project at Christ Church, I’d like to point a couple of things out.
The “policeman” directing traffic is only present during church services and is there as a matter of safety for children and elderly crossing Frederica Road. Let’s all remember that the Historic Christ Church is also a tourist stop for both the local trolleys and tour buses from many different parts of the country.
Much of the church’s popularity is due to Eugenia Price’s very popular trilogy on Christ Church and its history. The church and cemetery are visited by thousands each year, and the primary reason for the project is safety.
Her buzzwords of “racetrack” and moving Frederica Road into the “wetlands” are obviously there as a shock factor that is somewhat misleading. As for the “fat cats,” it’s a church Jane, not a country club. They’re just trying to improve safety and parking, calm down.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island