On behalf of the Vestry and our parish at Christ Church, Frederica, I wanted to take a moment to address concerns noted on WGIG regarding the Frederica Road realignment.
Our active parish is proud of having served our community for generations. For many years, we have been trying to mitigate for the safety implications of having our parish, including elderly and young families, parking along Frederica Road.
As part of our long-term stewardship, we identified an opportunity to improve this area by making the roadway a safer alignment as it passes through the church grounds and continues north to Fort Frederica National Monument, Wesley United Methodist Church, and our neighbors. We brought this idea forward in August 2017 to the commission, and in public meetings in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, we have sought to transparently discuss the needs we have.
The proposed land swap is an appraised, equally valued swap of our current property to realign the roadway, improving the curve at Old Monument Road, the intersection at Stevens Road, and our parking for parishioners.
The proposed alignment avoids as many oaks as possible, both avoiding the largest and planting 21 new oaks. Additionally, we have been going through all appropriate environmental steps, coordinating with the state and the Army Corps of Engineers. Lastly, we are covering 97% of construction costs, 100% of the engineering, and any cost overruns.
We thank our community for the support.
Beth Smith, Senior Warden
Christ Church, Frederica