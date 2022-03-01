Our current administration and press try to create a false narrative that Russia is our worst enemy. Putin is a corrupt thug but it would have been difficult to invade the Ukraine without a commitment from China to buy their oil and coal so they can build more coal fired power plants that will increase the amount of greenhouse gases spewing into our atmosphere.
China is guilty of genocide within their country, becoming more hostile with their Asian neighbors like Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, allegedly creating COVID-19 in a Wuhan lab, initiating thousands of cyber attacks again us, buying out American companies such as Smithfield and AMC and our land and buildings and stealing intellectual property from our universities, corporations and government and profiting from it.
They manufacture the fentanyl that is killing our citizens, and then ship it to the Mexican cartels to traffic it across our border. According to the CDC, 79,000 Americans age 18-45 died of fentanyl from the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2021 compared to 11,281 Americans age 15-45 dying from COVID during the same period. This administration has spent trillions fighting COVID but doesn’t consider the smuggling of fentanyl across our southern border a crisis.
China’s plan is to undermine the U.S. in order to become the leading superpower. The solution to this problem is to rid Washington of all the corrupt officials who have been bought and controlled by the Chinese and to manufacturer more of our goods and buy American.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island