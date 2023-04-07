Whether those that should be in the know realize it or not, especially those in Washington, China declared war against the U.S. and the world on October 19, 1950. That is the day that the Chinese army at the time crossed the Yalu River and killed many an American soldier in a war that has yet to be resolved. Since that date American businesses, with the blessing of the U.S. government, have capitulated in the rebuilding of the Chinese economy and industrial might. Now that same China is not only threatening the West but appears to be on the brink of establishing itself throughout the world as a dominate power. China has already implanted its corporations and made notable purchases of corporate America as well as massive land investments. The sentiments favoring China are heard throughout our elite universities.
The entry of China into the Korean War was not considered, expected nor entertained. MacArthur and Truman were basking in the successes made after the Inchon invasion and totally disregarded the intel supporting this possibility. The Chinese were embolden then and certainly are now.