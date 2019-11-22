We hear from the Glynn County Board of Elections that over 3,500 voters have been flagged for removal from the rolls. We are told that most of these voters have missed voting over several election cycles.
We advise all residents of the county to check their status at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or at the Board, located at 1815 Gloucester Street.
Your registration must be an “exact match” to the identification you will be using at the polls and that your address is correct. Exact match is a ploy that the former Secretary of State, now Governor Kemp has used to remove thousands of voters from the rolls since 2012. If you have been removed or if there is any incorrect information, you can correct it online or at the Board office.
And if you aren’t registered, why not? This election will be critical to our democracy.
And don’t let anyone tell you that your vote doesn’t count. Every last one of them has the power to change an election.
Remember you will need ID to vote in the presidential primaries in March, the state primaries in May, and the general election in November 2020.
These are acceptable forms of ID: Georgia driver’s licenses (even if expired), a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government department or agency board, or authority; valid U.S. passport; valid U.S. military photo ID and valid tribal photo ID.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick