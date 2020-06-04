The word “democracy” derives from the same idea as the word “daemon,” which was Socrates’ word for the guiding inner voice that told him, mostly, what he should not do, such as lie to save his own life. Our form of government is predicated on the idea that a nation will function to the degree that its people will attend to their consciences.
The line between good and evil runs through every human heart, and the wiser the decisions of its citizens, the more upright and functional the state will be. No one would seriously assert that Trump is an upright man, or that we are a functional country at this moment in time, or that our decisions have been wise.
Therefore, despite all claims of virtue or expediency made by or about any individual in public life, it is a matter of conscience to me that I cannot support one for whom the fundamental feature of his character is that he lies. Evangelical pastors may lay hands upon him and the people proclaim, “In Christ he HAS no past!” But this is false religion and idolatry.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island