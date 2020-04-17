Coronavirus has caused us to behave in ways that are unnatural. Based on this knowledge, it is imperative for us to reconsider going to the “polls” to cast our ballots.
There are two proven methods. One is mailing in a ballot, and the other is a 21st century method of using electronic technology. Unfortunately the President has already biased looking at a new method of voting because of what the coronavirus has done to our normal behavior.
Trump claims that cheating will occur. He claimed there was widespread cheating in the election he won. He put a Presidential Commission together to determine how to deal with cheating in our method of voting. The Commission found little or no evidence of widespread cheating. Let’s improve our method of voting so the coronavirus will not have frightened us too much to go to the polls.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island