OK, what is it going to take? It appears that another person has jumped to their death off the Sidney Lanier Bridge. This time the family is known to me.
I can see the bridge from my house, and it is in my eyes a thing of beauty — a gigantic structure that somehow blends into its surroundings. Sadly, it is being used as a instrument of death. An article in The News dated Jan. 13, 2013, stated that seven people had jumped to their death since the bridge’s completion. There are more. How can this great community continually allow this to happen?
Regarding possible deterrents, I think cameras could be put in place so that the bridge could be monitored and alert police to a possible jumper or other emergency. It would also help reconstruct an incident if one should happen.
I would have sensors to alert police that a car was stopped on the bridge along with a speaker system that could be used to communicate with a possible jumper until help could arrive. I would add suicide prevention phones and signage along the bridge. We have all heard of someone being “talked down” in a suicide situation.
Lastly, I think I would install a low profile lighting system that would light the roadway without lighting the area outside the bridge. The new Wainwright Field has such a LED lighting system that illuminates the park but can hardly be seen when outside of the park. Something has to be done.
Hal Hart
Brunswick