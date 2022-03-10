I read the letter in your March 8 edition thanking various environmental groups for their work in protecting the Golden Isles. The St. Simons Island-based Center for a Sustainable Coast should be included in any list of guardians of our natural resources in this part of our state. In 2022 the center is celebrating its 25th year of working to protect Georgia’s coast. Throughout that period they have been organizing, educating and litigating on behalf of all who enjoy our wonderful coastal home.
Bill Bozarth
St Simons Island