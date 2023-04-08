It was intriguing to read the commentary, “The government’s censorship by proxy” appearing as an opinion column by Jacob Sullum in the March 28 edition. Although the column asserted that there is evidence of government collusion in public censorship, I believe that assertion is still unproven, while admittedly compelling.

Apparently I suffered a perplexing example of related censorship described in that commentary. Over the past 90 days on behalf of the Center for a Sustainable Coast I have been posting and attempting to promote articles prioritizing clean energy and reducing carbon emissions as a means to rapidly curb climate change.

More from this section

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.