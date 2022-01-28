Cap Fendig proposes a toll for the St. Simons causeway. Apparently, the infrastructure will require $5 million to implement. Also, I am sure that people must be hired to collect the tolls from those without easy pass stickers.

How much will this cost? Also, what is the proposed toll? Will some visitors decide to skip visiting the island because of the toll? Sorry, but it is not a productive way to raise funds for the county.

Also, for residents of the island, we effectively have a new tax every year. Personally, I will vote against any commissioner that votes for this proposal.

George Griffith

St. Simons Island

