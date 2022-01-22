The editorial of January 17 concerns me.
I agree with Cap Fendig’s current thinking that a toll should be levied on all vehicles entering St. Simons. It would provide an income stream which, unlike the earlier tolls, could contribute to road and infrastructure improvement costs on the Island and the remainder of Glynn County.
As the editor says: Four-lane highways and an additional causeway to the mainland are, thankfully, “not going to happen” in the foreseeable future.
A toll would discourage some people from visiting St. Simons and so reduce the ever increasing traffic congestion. However, tourists will still come in sufficient numbers.
It is, fundamentally, important that the collection of tolls should not interrupt or slow traffic flow, as it does at the Jekyll Island booths. The toll for non-Glynn County residents must be paid prior to travel “on line”and monitored by photographic license plate identification.
Glynn County residents should contribute to this toll but pay a lesser amount, which could be easily achieved by increasing the annual license plate renewal fee by a specified amount for residents.
Workers traveling daily to St. Simons should be able to purchase a long term pass, and those traveling individually encouraged to share their transport. Others should have the option of buying single day passes or “season tickets”.
It is never the “right time” to introduce or increase people’s costs. However the sooner the traffic problem is solved and the Golden Isles are made more beautiful, the better for everyone.
Clive Oatley
St. Simons Island