While it was encouraging to see the recent editorial advising concern about climate change, it was disturbing to witness the continued negligence about the causes — primarily the combustion of fossil fuels.
At this stage in the increasingly catastrophic consequences of humanity’s disruption of Earth’s climate, it is especially urgent that we go beyond merely treating the symptoms.
To ignore the causes of our dangerously overheating planet is comparable to dealing with COVID-19 by taking cough medicine rather than getting the vaccine.
As important as adaptation to rising sea-level and extreme weather events may be, we simply cannot “adapt” to the worsening, life-threatening conditions that will inevitably occur in the years ahead unless we rapidly intervene by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases [GHGs], as much as possible, as soon as possible.
To prevent intolerable heat and flooding, loss of essential food supplies, spread of deadly diseases, and escalating political turmoil as millions migrate to less devastated regions, recently reported scientific findings make it more certain than ever that timely action to decisively diminish these emissions is vital.
Naysayers simplistically object that this rapid action will cost too much. Yet, unless reducing GHG emissions is given utmost priority, our life-support systems will be irreversibly damaged. Surely we must take all steps possible to sustain a livable planet, regardless of the cost.
Relinquishing responsibility to resolutely support rapid reduction of GHGs is tantamount to forfeiting the future of our children.
This crucial call-to-action must be made paramount at DNR’s climate-change conference.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast