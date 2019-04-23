Gary Varvel’s cartoon on page 4A of Friday’s paper prematurely ridiculed Democratic politicians portrayed as singing the blues over special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election.

Had Varval waited until release of the report instead of basing his cartoon on misleading assurances by U.S. Attorney General William Barr, his cartoon instead might have featured a ton of grist for the congressional mill going forward.

Dave Davis

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.