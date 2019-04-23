Gary Varvel’s cartoon on page 4A of Friday’s paper prematurely ridiculed Democratic politicians portrayed as singing the blues over special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election.
Had Varval waited until release of the report instead of basing his cartoon on misleading assurances by U.S. Attorney General William Barr, his cartoon instead might have featured a ton of grist for the congressional mill going forward.
Dave Davis
St. Simons Island