Earlier this month, our federal representative, Buddy Carter, proposed that the government scrap nearly all taxes — including income taxes, corporate taxes and Social Security payroll taxes — and abolish the Internal Revenue Service. To replace the revenue that funds national security, medical research, parks and so much more, Carter’s proposal calls for a national sales tax of 23% or higher. The tax will be on nearly everything we buy including basic necessities like food, gas and clothing. If the “Fair Tax Act” bill passes, your $100 cellphone bill would jump to $123 plus state and other fees.
The idea is not new. During George W. Bush’s time in the White House, a similar proposal was rejected by the Republican administration because it would raise taxes for middle-class Americans and cut them for the wealthy. Carter defended his proposal saying that everyday Americans had options when it came to paying taxes under his plan. “If you don’t want to pay a tax, don’t buy it. It’s as simple as that,” he said.