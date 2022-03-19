The followers of Tucker Carlson and Congressman Buddy Carter believe that autocrats like Putin allow freedom of speech and individual rights.
Yes, Buddy chose on Jan. 6 to support our votes be thrown out in order to allow Trump to become an autocrat and remain our president. Yes, the far right who value their freedom of speech and ownership of guns think an autocrat like Putin respects individual rights. Tucker Carlson, by his support of Putin’s disinformation and lies is promoting his own demise if the far right succeeds. Do they understand this and realize this is possible?
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island