Representative Carter states mandates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations are “tyranny.” Perhaps our district’s interests would be better served by him studying the earlier efforts “promote the general welfare” and “improve domestic tranquility?”
The power of government to require citizens to follow public health rules and regulations have been upheld by the courts at every level. In Jacobson v. Massachusetts (11USC 1905), Justice Harlan explained: “The liberty secured by the Constitution . . . covenants with each citizen, and each citizen with the whole people, that all shall be governed by certain laws for the ‘common good,’ . . .not for the … private interests of any one man.”
The case concerned mandatory vaccinations for smallpox and has been cited and reinforced numerous times over the past century.
Mr. Carter assumes his district would do well to ignore the law. Rather than pull together to eradicate COVID-19, he feels our general welfare and domestic tranquility better served by allowing spread of a virus that has killed 1 in 500 Americans. He sees school district mandates as power grabs, ignoring the statistics showing over 60% of new COVID cases in Georgia have been reported in in K-12 school settings.
None of this uninformed and dangerous rhetoric creates electoral issues for Mr. Carter in our district, but it should inform the way we view his efforts in Washington. The general welfare matters less to him than the scoring political points to raise funds in spite of the presence of an FDA approved vaccine.
Brett Helm
St. Simons Island