I read your article today regarding Brunswick’s harbor funding being approved. The article states that Rep. Buddy Carter submitted a request for these funds. It goes on to quote him saying that this will be good for the local economy and he’s eager to see the jobs and growth this will bring.
What Carter and The News article fail to mention is that the money he got is due to HR 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the Biden administration, a bill he and most Republicans voted against.