I’d like to address several articles and commentary in recent editions.

Congressman Buddy Carter stated in a speech before Republican Women that he didn’t vote for the federal infrastructure bill because it went beyond bridges roads and tunnels and was a socialist bill. As usual he gives no detail about the specific items he objects too. He also mentions with apparent horror that the bill was 4,000 pages. Did he expect a multi-trillion-dollar bill outlined on the back of a matchbook cover? I’m wondering if he objected to the clean water provisions for which Georgia has gotten $213 million so far, or the $1.5 million for public transit throughout the state, or the funds to upgrade the electric grid. Please, congressman, be specific.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.