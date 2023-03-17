I’d like to address several articles and commentary in recent editions.
Congressman Buddy Carter stated in a speech before Republican Women that he didn’t vote for the federal infrastructure bill because it went beyond bridges roads and tunnels and was a socialist bill. As usual he gives no detail about the specific items he objects too. He also mentions with apparent horror that the bill was 4,000 pages. Did he expect a multi-trillion-dollar bill outlined on the back of a matchbook cover? I’m wondering if he objected to the clean water provisions for which Georgia has gotten $213 million so far, or the $1.5 million for public transit throughout the state, or the funds to upgrade the electric grid. Please, congressman, be specific.