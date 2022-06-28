Last week, Congress passed and the President signed into the law the bwipartisan Safer Communities Act — a law designed to help prevent horrific mass shootings like the ones that occurred in Buffalo and Uvalde. It implements extended background checks for those under 21, further criminalizes arms trafficking and straw purchases of guns and provides funding to the states for red flag laws and other crisis intervention programs.
It was the first major federal gun legislation to be passed since 1994.
Fifteen Republican Senators joined all 50 Democratic Senators. In the House of Representatives, the bill passed by a vote of 234-193, with 14 Republicans voting alongside all 220 Democrats. Its passage was a bipartisan effort.
Yet our Congressional representative, Buddy Carter, voted against passage of this act.
I’d like to know why Congressman Carter continues to support legislation that could benefit communities in his district.
Philip L. Graitcer
St. Simons Island