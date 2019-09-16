Coastal Georgia, like many other areas of the country that have contaminated properties, has areas in need of remediation.
Right here in Brunswick, we have four properties on the Superfund list so when news broke that the proposed remediation for the Terry Creek site didn’t fit the wishes of the community, we needed to involve our elected representatives.
That’s when Congressman Carter stepped in and hand delivered a letter to the EPA Administrator asking him to revisit the consent decree.
Since then, he’s introduced legislation that would bring transparency to the cleanup process and allow more community buy-in. I want to commend Congressman Carter for not only listening to his constituents, but continuing to fight for a better policy for all of us.
Jeff Shaw
Hortense