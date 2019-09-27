As a homeowner on the coast, I am very concerned with the state of our environment and climate change.

We need Buddy Carter in Washington because he realizes how important this is for his constituents. During his work on the Select Panel, he has hit all of the highest priority topics — creating climate resilient communities, reducing international emissions, giving rural communities a voice and improving our economy so that we have the capital necessary to invest in technology to reduce emissions.

I wish to thank The Brunswick News for covering the committee so well.

Unfortunately, the Democrats have not been discussing any of this. They fall in line to the Green New Deal and put regulations on businesses, which makes the situation worse. How are any of these ideas feasible. Reducing beef consumption? Ending air travel (Alaska families would really be in trouble). This will hurt rural communities and end our growing economy. Finally, they want a carbon tax, which will ruin many businesses.

We are grateful to Congressman Carter for pushing back on these ideas and understanding how to govern our nation in a responsible way.

Gussie Gammon

St. Simons Island

