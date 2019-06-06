Good grief, when did simple truth-telling get so rare?
So I received my weekly email from our congressman Buddy Carter, and he begins with an update on disaster relief for our blueberry farmers in District 1 and Hurricane Michael that includes this tidbit “Last week, the Senate passed their own version of this legislation that includes the disaster relief the First District critically needs. Since then, unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has not called members of the House back for a vote on the Senate’s legislation and some have blocked efforts to pass the legislation without needing all members of the House in Washington.
President Trump has already said the bill has his total approval. Georgians are suffering and we need to get this legislation to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law as soon as possible. I will continue to fight until we get this legislation across the finish line without further delays.”
It finally passed on Monday. The House of Representatives approved the $19.1 billion disaster relief bill, sending the measure to President Trump after conservative Republican lawmakers had blocked three separate attempts to pass the bill by a voice vote last week.
The bill was passed by a vote of 354-58. All 58 ‘no’ votes came from Republicans.
“Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” Edgar Allen Poe may have said it first.
Delia Dunagin-Roberson
St. Simons Island