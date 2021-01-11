On July 14, 1789, hundreds of Parisians stormed the Bastille, a sparsely used French prison. The event, perpetrated by revolutionaries "intoxicated with liberty and enthusiasm" is credited with marking the beginning of the French Revolution.
On January 6, 2021, hundreds of rioters, also "intoxicated with liberty and enthusiasm," stormed the U.S. Capitol. Although history doesn't repeat itself, sometimes it rhymes.
The invasion of the Bastille marked the end of the reign of a tyrant, Louis the 16th. The invasion of the U.S. Capitol marks the end of Donald J. Trump's reign of terror. He will go down in history as a one-term President who lost the Presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives for his Republican Party.
The Supreme Court that he created with the hope that they back him up, no matter what, turned on him, after all, just following the Rule of Law. God save the Republic.
Edward Berger
St. Simons Island