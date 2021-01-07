I can already hear several letter writing liberals we hear from on this page regularly.
“The evil President Trump, orders radical Republicans to lay siege to the Capitol Building.”
When will you start thinking like an intelligent adult? No one said anything like that.
The president invited the rally attendees to walk past the Capitol to show Washington how much support he has.
Wow. Did you see all the fires and looting? And how about all those police vehicles they destroyed.
Wake up. You will probably find that some members of Antifa, dressed like the president’s supporters, at the head of the crowd, lead the way up the steps, stirring things up.
Didn’t we see this happening all summer in all the other protests. Unlike Democrats, Republicans do not act in this manner to try to force their will on others.
Oh yeah, how well did you react to Donald Trump’s election? And how about the three years of all the claims of him being controlled by the Russians?
With Hunter being in the pocket of Chinese, I wonder where that will go.
OK. I’ve probably already set your hair on fire, so I’ll stop for now. I hope you look forward to hearing more from me over the next couple of years.
Or until Vice President Harris replaces Uncle Joe.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island