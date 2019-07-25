Capitalism vs Socialism is an economic argument that has existed in America since the 1800’s. Neither is perfect. Both are necessary.
For our country to be successful, a balance of “good for corporations” and “good for people” must exist. If you value one at the expense of the other, both will fail.
So when you rant about the problems of socialism but ignore the problems of capitalism, then your opinion is not based in the reality of the American economy, its government nor its people.
Protections and regulations for corporations as well as people must exist to create a healthy nation.
When the health of the corporations becomes more important than the health of the people they employ, opinions start shifting to force the government to correct the disparity.
Ninety percent of our country own less than 23 percent of its wealth.
One percent of our country own more than 38 percent of its wealth.
We are at a critical stage where wage and wealth gaps must be addressed. The current number of working people living in poverty is unsustainable for the health of our nation. We need ideas that provide real solutions to problems of the health care, housing, feeding and educating of our families.
It should not matter whether those ideas come from the Captains of Capitalism or a Squad of Socialists.
If they provide the solutions to get people out of poverty, they should be explored and not dismissed out-of-hand under some misguided perversion to a label.
Carolyn Colvin
Brunswick