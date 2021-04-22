Oh Tony, Tony, Tony. For the last four years, you’ve always given me something to start my morning with a chuckle.
You have TDS — Trump derangement syndrome. Present Trump is no longer in office. You really need to stop blaming everything on him. I believe Felton Hudson has a good handle on your problem.
You’ve got a whole new bag of problems. Biden has not done anything right. He can’t even keep his mind on the subject he is talking about. He’s put Harris on the border, and she hasn’t done a thing.
Now you have Maxine Waters, from California, trying to insight violence and riots. Civil disorder. You called President Trump the Great Liar of Palm Beach. You’re starting to look like the Great Fool in St. Simons Island.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island