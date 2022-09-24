Donald Disney’s recent letter expressed my sentiments exactly. All clear thinking Americans, if there are any left, should note his words as they tell it like it is about where we stand in this faltering land under the current socialist leadership. This land simply cannot endure Biden’s skewed disastrous policies for the remainder of his questionable election.
Did anyone reading Disney’s words ever think we would have a leader who is giving away our country that many died for and makes no bones about it? Did anyone ever believe we would allow our borders to be invaded with assistance from a man who swore to uphold the law and Constitution and he does not lift a finger to stop this occupation?