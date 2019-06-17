Many letters and articles lately have been about rising sea levels, coal fired power plants, and their costly solutions.
Credible science states sea level rise isn’t manmade. A quick search will show that there is a 100,000 year temperature cycle that has occurred throughout Earth’s history. For the last 20,000 years we’ve been coming out of the Wisconsin Ice Age. During this period sea levels rose 400 feet, mostly during the first few thousand years. We are now entering an interglacial period and sea levels should only rise a few more inches, then start dropping.
Some feel that spending a fortune equipping coal plants with CO2 capturing systems will make them green. The only problem is CO2 is the weakest green house gas. These plants also generate nitrous oxide, and coal mines generate methane. Greenhouse gases are rated by their global warming potential. One pound of Nitrous Oxide has a global warming potential of 298 pounds of CO2, and methane 34 pounds of CO2. The nitrogen and sulfur gases emitted mix with water vapor to form acid rain, more of a concern than CO2. These plants also emit mercury, arsenic, and other toxic metals. Unless the coal plants have scrubbers that can remove most of these environmental contaminates, and mines made safer to operate, recovering CO2 is a waste of money.
Another issue is the U.S. produces less than 17 percent of manmade CO2. Without Asia’s cooperation our spending trillions to make a relative small reduction will have an insignificant impart globally.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island