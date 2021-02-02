The Department of Natural Resources is asking the public if Camden County’s proposed commercial spaceport is “consistent” with Coastal Zone Management. It’s not.
Rocket launches will require monthly closures of St. Andrews Sound, Christmas Creek, offshore waters, and the Intracoastal Waterway. We won’t be able to fish, crab, shrimp or boat around Cumberland Island. If a launch is scrubbed, the closures will extend for days.
What do Georgians get if Camden forces us out of our waterways? Pollution of the Satilla River and coastal marshlands. The FAA requires a 7,300-foot radius around the launch pad for receiving debris and contaminants from rocket explosions — 2,500 acres of Camden’s pollution zone is marsh.
Think a launch failure won’t happen? It will. Camden proposes 12 launches per year of rockets that have a 1 out of 5 failure rate. Twice a year an exploding rocket will spew wreckage into the marsh.
Camden officials claim a spaceport will be good for Georgia. Don’t listen to their fantasies. No commercial spaceport has ever made money. No commercial spaceport supports more than a handful of jobs. No commercial spaceport survives without massive state and federal taxpayer subsidy.
Why on earth would the DNR choose a polluting make-believe industry over proven sustainable businesses of commercial and recreational fishing and boating?
Contact the DNR to oppose Camden spaceport. It’s not consistent with Georgia’s Coastal Zone Management. Send your comments by March 8, 2021, to Diana Taylor, Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Georgia 31520 or CRD.Comments@dnr.ga.gov.
Jim Renner
St. Simons Island