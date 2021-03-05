The News recently ran a story about the proposed spaceport in Camden County in which Camden County Manager Steve Howard made misleading statements about the relationships between the spaceports in Wallops Island, Virginia, and Cape Canaveral, Florida, and nearby federally protected wildlife refuges. His comments were meant to give readers the incorrect impression that there is precedent for rocket overflight of these national wildlife refuges.
The truth is that rockets launched from Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia, and Cape Canaveral do not overfly the national seashores that Mr. Howard referenced in his comments. In fact, rockets launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport never overfly Assateague Island National Seashore. Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge is located west of the launch pads at Cape Canaveral, so there is no overflight there either.
Every rocket launched from the proposed spaceport in Camden County will overfly Cumberland Island National Seashore, and overflight puts these areas at risk of being impacted by launch failures. The small rockets that Camden County now says it plans to launch fail over 20% of the time, so it is reasonable to expect 2 rocket failures per year if 12 rockets are launched per year. The proposed spaceport puts our coastal resources at substantial risk of being contaminated by rocket debris, fuel and other chemicals. DNR Coastal Resources Division is accepting public comments on the proposed spaceport until March 8.
Kevin Lang
Athens