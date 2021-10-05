The News’ editorial about the FAA’s most recent delay in its decision on the proposed spaceport expressed a well-earned weariness in the years’ long regulatory process. The News focused its frustration on the FAA’s repeated delays in making its decision.
The much more deserving target of this frustration are Camden County’s Board of Commissioners and County Manager Steve Howard. The truth is that Camden County has literally dragged the FAA down a regulatory road for a spaceport that everyone (including the FAA) knows is not commercially viable.
The FAA was poised to deny the license outright in December 2019, and, instead of calling it a day, Camden County doubled down on a spaceport with a single trajectory and an imaginary tiny rocket. The administrative record for the spaceport is full of internal FAA emails that make it abundantly clear that the FAA has never viewed the Camden County site as a viable place to actually launch rockets.
Unfortunately, the FAA’s regulatory framework allows this colossal waste of tax dollars (federal, state and local) to continue. The Final EIS indicates that Camden County’s imaginary rocket will be similar in design and performance to the Rocket Lab Electron. The problem is that Peter Beck, the CEO of Rocket Lab, was recently quoted in a national story in The Verge that Rocket Lab would never launch from the proposed spaceport citing safety concerns.
This is all getting increasingly embarrassing for the leadership in Camden County, and it needs to end.
Kevin Lang
Little Cumberland Island