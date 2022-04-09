Camden County held a “work session” last night (Thursday) hosting three representatives from a Florida investment group to talk about developing Spaceport Camden.
It was immediately obvious that Camden’s meeting was primarily aimed at keeping property owner Union Carbide on board with yet another delay. They must hope an inferred expectation they have something “hot” in the works will save the day. The current extension of the 7-year-old Union Carbide contract expires next Wednesday. A seller waiting on a buyer to close for 7 years shows desperation by all parties.
It is clear from last night’s transcript that Spaceport Camden has nothing substantive happening. Observers heard a corporate sales pitch devoid of specifics about Spaceport Camden. It’s odd that the investors seemed very uninformed for a group that Commission Chair Gary Blount said, “has been talking to us for about a year now.”
They appear to have no idea about the implications of the caveats and future requirements in the FAA’s so-called “license.” There is no legal rocket for the spaceport, and there was no mention that the FAA does not anticipate Camden’s fictional small rocket in the “foreseeable future.” It is especially odd that they did not take any questions from the public or press.
Camden obviously has no idea where they are going. There is plainly no interest from anyone in the space industry that has the wherewithal and desire to contract with Spaceport Camden.
We watched the latest Spaceport Camden “Hail Mary” last night. They failed to score.
Steve Weinkle
Woodbine