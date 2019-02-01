A Jan. 30 article in The News described Camden County’s submittal of a spaceport license application to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Camden County property owners quoted in the article are right: It’s a public relations stunt to keep a failing project alive.
The county has spent 5 years and $6 million with nothing to show for it — no spaceport business plan, no private partners, no interest from legitimate rocket companies, no viable launch trajectory. Taxpayers are outraged, so County Administrator Steve Howard submitted an incomplete application to make the spaceport seem like it’s progressing.
It’s not. Despite the hype, there’s no demand for more launch sites. Canaveral has made five launch pads available for commercial launches in the past three years and just gave a launch pad to a startup company for $0. Also, satellites are being miniaturized, so fewer rocket launches are needed. A rocket recently launched from India put 100 satellites into orbit, half from U.S. companies.
Existing commercial spaceports in New Mexico, Virginia, and Alaska have never made money, created jobs or attracted industry. They survive only by massive taxpayer subsidy. Camden County commissioners ignore this reality as they waste their county’s precious tax dollars.
Taxpayers in Glynn County and throughout Georgia must watch out. Camden is out of money, and Steve Howard is desperately trying to get tax dollars from the state. That won’t make a bad project successful, it will just spread the pain to all Georgians.
Jim Renner
St. Simons Island