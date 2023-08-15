I live in Glynn County, but have followed the news about our neighbor Camden County with interest, too. My concern is the $10 million and counting dollars that were spent on Spaceport Camden when the jail is in such need of attention. What a misuse of funds! The county is enduring likely justified lawsuits from incarcerated individuals and very low morale among an underpaid staff. I am a retired teacher and it reminds me of a truism from that profession — the building is not the only thing, but when the building the children spend so many hours in is inadequate, dated, unsafe and just plain ugly, the kids notice, and they begin to feel like the “trash” the building is. I commend Glynn County Schools for regularly updating and replacing their facilities. It shows kids they are valued and promotes community pride. C’mon Camden County commissioners, take care of your facilities.
Linda Usrey