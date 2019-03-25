As usual, The Brunswick News and Wes Wolfe deliver more than just the newspaper. Included are the seldom revealed facts that constitute the frightening cloak of deception that empowers entities such as the Sea Island Company to aggrandize themselves at our expense and to the detriment of the environment. It comes as no surprise that The SIC is aided and abetted by a rogues gallery of local ex-politicos operating out of Atlanta.
Those who care about “our coast” are well versed on the dynamics of the sand sharing system, it’s length, breadth and historic impact. This is not intended to be an educational discourse.
I am incensed and insulted by the cavalier manner in which the guardians of our coast have been shoved into the gutter like some excrement that needs disposal. Being treated like folks that “ain’t smart enough” to understand what’s really going on.
It is incumbent upon every one of us, in a last-ditch effort to head off environmental disaster by contacting the most critical senators on the Rules Committee — chair Jeff Mullis, 404-656-0057; vice chair Jack Hill, 404-656-5038; Bill Cowsert, 404-463-1365; and Steve Henson, 404-656-0058.
Your call is important. Please join me and call today, don’t leave it up to your neighbor. Every call counts.
Franklin Mirasola
Jekyll Island