“Buyer Beware” if the proposed 48-unit condo project called “The Moorings” comes to fruition on Jekyll Island. Why? The project site, adjacent to the Jekyll Harbor Marina, has been designated by the National Flood Insurance Program as a “special flood hazard area, considered to be at high risk of flooding.”
No wonder the Jekyll Island Authority committee that conducted an environmental assessment of the project said the site “would be more exposed to risk of near term coastal flooding impacts and long term sea-level rise impacts more than any other residential property on Jekyll Island.”
Why the developer, Carolina Holdings, LLC, would build on such a high-risk site and place buyers in harm’s way is a no brainer: money.
Why the JIA, continues to give this high-risk project consideration is a good question still awaiting a good answer.
As the appointed stewards of Jekyll Island State Park and the landlord of the prospective buyers at “The Moorings,” one would hope the JIA would give more weight to the public interest than to the wish list of the developer, who will reap the profits from the project and then walk away once the condos are sold.
The 2018 Jekyll Island Capacity Study urged restraint regarding further development of the island. If ever there was a development project on Jekyll Island deserving of the recommended restraint, it’s “The Moorings.” Plain and simple, building on such a fragile site is a bad idea deserving rejection.
Mindy Egan
Jekyll Island