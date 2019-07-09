For over four decades, I witnessed the banks that I worked for generously give to support various charities and community events. What an encouragement it was to recently see other for-profit businesses take Godly and patriotic actions.
Not only have these businesses provided income, jobs and financial gain for employees and investors, they have also endorsed our country’s long standing basic principals. The July 3 full page history lesson and principal statement by Hobby Lobby was a fantastic reminder of how and why we have been so blessed. Hopefully, we will return to those moral principals and reap the benefits of doing so.
And, was it not simply great to learn that some of our nation’s business community stepped up to financially support the enhanced July 4 festivities in Washington, D.C. Costly? Yes. Priceless? Yes.
Then there is the Chick-fil-A organization continuing to do business in a God honoring way. By the way, who repaired and cleaned up their store that was vandalized during the recent gay rights parade in San Francisco? That whole situation is cause for each of us to evaluate how we balance “rights” with “responsibilities.”
“Wank” Davis
St. Simons Island